TNT Boys wow Queen’s Brian May

By Neil Ramos

The “Tawag ng Tanghalan” Boys – Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto, and Kiefer Sanchez – otherwise known as the TNT Boys, made a good impression performing Queen’s “Somebody to Love” on the US edition of “Little Big Shots” recently.



Among those awed by their performance was none other than Brian May, iconic guitarist of the legendary band.

Only a day after “Little Big Shots” released a clip of the performance online, May shared the video on Facebook saying, “Check out these lovely young lads from the Philippines. Brilliant.”

He added, “Great to see youngsters relating to Queen so well – and enjoying.”

Queen, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, notched a number of hits in their decades-long career, including such tunes as “Another One Bites The Dust,” “We Will Rock You,” and “I Want To Break Free.”

Apart from May, it counts as members drummer Roger Taylor, bassist John Deacon, and singer-songwriter Freddie Mercury.

A biographical film about Mercury and the group, titled “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is scheduled for release in October.

The TNT Boys, currently seen on “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids,” previously went viral with their cover of Beyonce’s “Listen” on “Gandang Gabi Vice.”

They also impressed the English trio Bee Gees with their rendition of “Too Much Heaven.”

