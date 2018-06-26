ASG sub-leader nabbed

By Nonoy Lacson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A senior Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader was arrested while eight soldiers were reportedly wounded when an improvised explosive devise (IED) exploded during a clearing operation at an encounter site in Patikul, Sulu.



Sulu Provincial Police Office director Senior Supt. Pablo Labra identified the ASG sub-leader as Suaib Hayudini who carries a R600,000 bounty on his head for his capture “dead or alive” was arrested by police authorities Sunday noon near a money transfer remittance center at the town proper of Jolo in Sulu.

Hayudini is also facing charges of kidnapping with ransom and kidnapping with murder and frustrated murder.

Labra said Hayudini has two standing warrants of arrest – the 2001 Sipadan Beach Resort in Malaysia kidnapping and the 2001 Balobo massacre incident in Basilan province.

In a related development, at least eight soldiers were wounded when an IED exploded during a clearing operations conducted by soldiers at an encounter site in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu about 2:40 p.m., Saturday.

The wounded soldiers are now confined at the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu, according to Joint Task force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu) commander Brig Gen, Divino Rey Pabayo.

Numerous firearms and war materials were also recovered including an IED left by the ASG at the encounter site.

