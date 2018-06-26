Davao goes for share of MPBL lead

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Pasig City Sports Complex)

7 p.m. – Quezon City vs Davao Occidental

9 p.m. – Pasig vs Laguna

Davao Occidental eyes a share of the lead against Quezon City tonight as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup brings its act to the Pasig City Sports Complex.



The Tigers are eager to come up with an encore to a 75-71 victory over the Imus Bandera last June 14 and join the idle Muntinlupa Cagers atop the South Division as they take on the dangerous Capitals in the 7 p.m. opener.

Journeyman Mark Yee, along with pro league veteran Leo Najorda and former Rain or Shine practice player Billy Ray Robles, is expected to do more of the heavy lifting for Davao Occidental, one of the 16 expansion teams this season.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are determined to bounce back from a 95-90 loss to inaugural season champion Batangas City Athletics nearly two weeks ago, hoping they can get better performances from mainstays Jay Collado, Hesed Gabo, PJ Barua and Andoy Estrella this time around.

Quezon City, however, might not get the best from former University of Santo Tomas star Jojo Duncil and hardworking big man Mon Mabayo, with the former dealing with an extended hamstring injury and the latter slowed by a sore achilles.

Also determined to set their respective title bids in motion are the host Pirates and the Heroes who will take center stage in the main match at 9 p.m.

Aside from drawing the needed boost from an expected big hometown crowd, the Pirates are hoping that they can come up with a strong finishing kick after they faltered down the stretch in a painful 91-81 loss to the Caloocan Supremos last June 13.

Related

comments