Drug dealer killed in clash

By Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Anti-drug personnel shot dead a suspected drug dealer during a search operation Monday in M’lang, North Cotabato.



Police identified the slain suspect as Lawrence Esteban of Barangay Dugong, M’lang. Reports from PNP-12 said Esteban refused to yield to raiding team when his house was searched and instead engaged them in a shootout.

The suspect died on the spot due to several gunshot wounds, reports added. Esteban’s wife, however, denied the allegations that there was an exchange of fire while police conducted the search.

She told media here that the raiding team immediately shot dead her husband before they did the search. Authorities recovered from the suspect’s house at least seven sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, and a caliber 38 revolver. Police said Esteban was among their high-value targets in Soccsksargen Region (Region 12).

