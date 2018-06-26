Grandslam!

By Ronald Constantino

ALMOST – Odette Khan has to date won three best supporting actress awards for Kip Oebanda’s “Bar Boys,” about aspiring lawyers. They are Star, FAMAS, and Urian. Almost a grandslam, but for one more trophy.



Four major awards are considered a grandslam, the fourth bring either Luna (given by the Film Academy of the Philippines, which at times skips the annual awards rites) and Eddy (given by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors, only on its second years).

Only three actors have to date won grandslam awards in the supporting category: Nida Blanca for Eddie Garcia’s “Magdusa Ka,” Ronaldo Valdez for Joey Reyes’ “May Minamahal,” and Glydel Mercado for Joel Lamangan’s “Sidhi.”

Will Odette be the fourth? Let’s wait and see. If she snags either Luna or Eddy, then it’s a grandslam.

LEAD ROLES – Grandslammers in lead roles:

Nora Aunor for Gil Portes’ “Andrea,” Vilma Santos for Ishmael Bernal’s “Relasyon,” Lorna Tolentino for Chito Roño’s “Narito ang Puso Ko,” Elizabeth Oropesa for Joel Lamangan’s “Bulaklak ng Maynila.”

Zsa Zsa Padilla almost scored a grandslam for Joey Reyes’ “Batang PX,” but she missed the FAMAS.

Ditto Gloria Romero for Laurice Guillen’s “Tanging Yaman,” but she didn’t win the Star.

By the way, Nora, Elizabeth, and Ronaldo won at the Metro Manila Film Festival, but the MMFF isn’t included in the grandslam count.

HALL OF – FAMAS has it all Hall of Fame, given to artists who’ve won five trophies in one category.

Recipients include Fernando Poe Jr., Joseph Estrada, Eddie Garcia, Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Charito Solis.

