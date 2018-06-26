PBA DL: CEU downs ‘Marinero’

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games on July 3

(Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – Che’Lu Bar and Grill vs Go for Gold

3 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs AMA Online

Centro Escolar University knocked down six triples in the first quarter and went on to maul Marinerong Pilipino, 97-79, and seize solo third in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena.



Orlan Wamar was on target for the Scorpions as he tallied 31 points highlighted by seven treys as the Derrick Pumaren-mentored CEU improved to 3-2.

He was ably supported by Pierce Chan and Giles Oloume who chipped 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Meantime, Tata Bautista also sizzled from beyond the arc as Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College survived AMA Online Education, 97-95, in the first game.

The former University of Santo Tomas guard finished with a game-high 25 points, spiked by five triples, but the Generals were still made to sweat by the stubborn Titans who nearly overhauled a 25-point deficit.

Big man Clark Derige finished with 20 points, 15 of them coming in their dominant showing in the first half, while guard Cedric de Joya tallied 16 points, three rebounds and as many assists as Batangas-EAC improved its mark to 2-3.

“One thing that is very obvious is that we still have to develop their maturity,” said Generals coach Oliver Bunyi. “Coming from two terrible losses, it’s a good thing that we won this game.

