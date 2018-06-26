Pinoy batters rally to beat Indons

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

The Philippine baseball team scored eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a 10-6 comeback victory over Indonesia and start its title-retention campaign on a high note in the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) East Asia Cup in Hong Kong.



Diego Lozano hit a game-tying, two-run homer before veteran Jonash Ponce grounded a go-ahead single two batters later as the Filipino batters complete their comeback from a 5-0 deficit in thrilling fashion.

In avoiding a disastrous start, the Philippines joined host Hong Kong in the early lead in the tournament also participated by Singapore and Indonesia.

The Filipinos shoot for their second win today against Singapore.

Down 5-1 with two outs in the seventh, Jennald Pareja reached second on a fielding error, scoring two runners in the process. That allowed Lozano to smack a two-run shot to right field to tie the score at 5-5.

Related

comments