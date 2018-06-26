Woodcarving in Agusan

AGUSAN DEL SUR (PIA) – Some 82 indigenous peoples, students and Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in this province appreciated and learned the process of woodcarving and chips processing.



As part of the Trabaho Negosyo Kabuhayan (TNK): Kalayaan Job Fair 2018 held in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, also in time with the Naliyagan Festival, a technology demonstration on taro (karlang) and camote chips processing and Wood carving /wood doll making were organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Agusan del Sur.

