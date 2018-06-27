12 PDEA spies get P7.3-M reward

Twelve civilian informants received a total of P7,389,508.52 cash rewards from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) under the agency’s Operation: Private Eye (OPE), a reward scheme designed to encourage private citizens to relay suspected illegal drug activities in their communities.



In simple rites, PDEA Director General Aaron N. Aquino handed the rewards to the informants identified only through their codenames: Ador, Sakuragi, Jacpat, Kidlat, 24, Bungo, Mike, Kulas, Sandro, Ex-Boy, Abo, and Agila.

“I commend them for providing information that led to the arrest of 25 drug personalities, the dismantling of clandestine laboratory used in the manufacture of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, and the seizure of over R4 billion worth of shabu, ephedrine and marijuana,” Aquino said.

The informants wore masks to hide their identities during the ceremony.

Informant, “Ador” received the biggest reward of P2 million after giving information that led to the confiscation of 44,022.80 grams of shabu and the arrest of four drug personalities during the implementation of a search warrant on Banawe Street, Barangay Manresa, Quezon City, on November 15, 2016.

“Sakuragi” also received R2 million cash after providing information that led to the seizure of 529 kilograms of shabu and the arrest of two drug personalities during a search on Mangga Street in San Juan City, on December 23, 2016.

