Adarna’s counsel admits client having difficult pregnancy

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By NEIL RAMOS

For the first time, someone in Ellen Adarna’s camp finally confirmed the actress’ long whispered pregnancy.

In an effort to explain his client’s absence Monday at the preliminary hearing of the Anti-Cybercrime and Anti-Child Abuse cases filed in court against the actress by couple Myra and Roel Santos, Atty. Rebo Saguisag, Adarna’s counsel, told media:



“Hindi pinapabiyahe ang aming kliyente.

“May medical certificate, (she was) advised against any form of travel.

“Parang may binanggit du’n na under normal fetal weight. Magaan ‘yung bata masyado.”

Saguisag also mentioned the recent death of Adarna’s father, Alan Modesto Adarna.

“As you know, she’s still in mourning after the death of the father,” he said.

According to Saguisag, they requested to further move the hearing on July 9.

The request was not to the complainant’s liking with the mother of the child saying she was “very disappointed.”

The complainant’s legal counsel, Atty. Arnold Labay, described the ploy as mere “delaying tactics.”

But Saguisag was adamant in protecting his client citing “hindi natin alam ang kalagayan ni Ellen.”

“Ayaw naman namin pilitin. Ayaw muna namin siya ma-stress. Medyo difficult ‘yung pregnancy.”

Asked if they’re willing to submit to a settlement, Saguisag said, “We will have to discuss with the client. We don’t want to preempt that yet.”

“As lawyers, dapat open kayo sa lahat ng options. As peacemakers, hindi naman kami laging palaban.

“But we have not discussed that option nang malaliman.

“For now, with due respect sa mourning niya, and we just want her to have a safe delivery. Ayaw muna namin siyang ma-stress.”

Related

comments