Baby Falcons finally reign

By Jerome Lagunzad

This time, Adamson made sure there won’t be any heartbreak as the Baby Falcons pulled off a thrilling 78-76 win over San Beda-Taytay Red Cubs to claim the juniors title in the 24th Fr. Martin Cup summer tournament at the St. Placid gym inside the San Beda University-Manila over the weekend.



Joem Sabandal took up the offensive cudgels by scoring 10 big points down the stretch before Jake Engbino preserved his heroics by scoring the go-ahead bucket with 7.1 seconds left swatting Kyle Oliva’s last-gasp attempt at the buzzer, enabling Adamson to complete its audacious fightback against the erstwhile favored San Beda.

The victory somehow soothed the pain of the Baby Falcons’ painful final loss to the Nazareth School of National University Bullpups in 2016.

“It’s really a great feeling to win the title. At least, we finally ruled a major pre-season tournament. This will be a big confidence booster for us going to the UAAP season. We hope we can carry this momentum,” said Adamson coach Mike Fermin.

