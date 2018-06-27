BanKo, PetroGazz in crucial PVL tiff

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

1 p.m. – IEM vs Army (Men’s)

4 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs PetroGazz (Women’s)

6:30 p.m. – BaliPure vs Tacloban (Women’s)

BanKo-Perlas guns for the No. 3 seeding in the semifinals when it squares off with PetroGazz today in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Perlas Spikers stake their unbeaten four-game streak in their 4 p.m. confrontation with the Angels with hopes of joining early semifinalists Creamline and PayMaya.

A BanKo-Perlas win will complete the semis cast as it will also tow Pocari Sweat-Air Force and eliminate PetroGazz from the race.

Pocari is currently at second with a 4-1 card while PetroGazz trails behind with 3-1.

PetroGazz can create a three-way tie for first if it beats BanKo, and if it happens, it can force at least a playoff for the last semis berth.

While BanKo-Perlas is favored following its winning run of late, PetroGazz is determined to follow-up its 15-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9 win over the Perlas Spikers in the first round last May 16.

That is not impossible to happen as long as imports Anastasiia Trach and Olena Lymareva-Flink will deliver significant numbers.

The Perlas Spikers, however, are expected to ride the momentum of their recent four-set win over the BaliPure Water Defenders through the inspired plays of Lakia Bright and Jutarat Montripila.

