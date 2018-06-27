Federer seeks 9th Wimbledon crown

LONDON (AFP) – Having seen longtime rival Rafael Nadal tighten his iron-grip on Roland Garros, Roger Federer aims to extend his personal dominance of Wimbledon by claiming a ninth title at the All England Club.



Despite his 37th birthday fast approaching, and having been stunned by Borna Coric in the Halle grasscourt final last weekend, Federer will still start Wimbledon as the overwhelming favorite to clinch a 21st major.

Federer set new records 12 months ago when he defeated a hobbling Marin Cilic in the final, becoming both the tournament’s oldest champion and first to claim eight titles.

That victory came after he decided to skip the entire claycourt season, a strategy he repeated this year as the Swiss sit at home watching Nadal romp to an 11th French Open.

Federer won his first Wimbledon – and maiden Slam title – in 2003.

