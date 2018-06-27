Migz Haleco finds his groove

By ANGELIKA VALDEZ ORTEGA

It has been almost a year – 11 months and 12 days, to be exact – since Miguel Haleco, or Migz Haleco to fans, started gracing the stage solo having parted ways with former singing partner, Maya Flores, and he maintained things are getting better.



He told us, “Feel ko mas na-i-improve ko ‘yung sarili ko (ngayong solo ako). Doon (solo) ako nag-start, (and I think) mas personal sa akin ‘yung (approach na ganito).”

Asked why his partnership with Maya was dissolved, the 23-year-old explained Maya is now more about dedicating time to husband Geoff Eigenmann and daughter Arabella.

“Iba na ‘yung priorities niya. Ako rin,” the black-haired singer-songwriter shared.

“Marami rin naman akong napulot sa pag-duo ko before with Maya and iba rin ang challenge sa akin noon dahil, from solo ka before, biglang may makakasama kang iba so, adjustment sa ugali (at) sa musicality. Feel ko, now, mas nakuha ko ‘yung better version of myself nu’ng after ko sa duo kasi mas marami akong natutunan.”

The proud Caviteño has been making music for almost 11 years now, starting from when his dad taught him how to strum a guitar, until, eventually, becoming an Internet sensation – thanks to several performances he posted on Youtube and SoundCloud.

Migz released his first solo album, “This,” early this year.

He noted the marked development in his songwriting, relating he is now more observant.

“Hindi lang self-focused ‘yung mga songs ko,” he confidently asserted.

So what’s next, we asked.

“Parang gusto ko pa ng isang (album) eh,” he laughed. “Siguro another album, looking forward to it, kasi nahanap ko na ‘yung sarili ko.”

