More rains expected

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), or the converging of winds coming from the northeast and southeast that causes thunderstorms and rain showers, will continue to prevail over Luzon and Visayas.



Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Sheilla Reyes said the ITCZ will bring light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Masbate.

There is a higher chance of thunderstorms occurring in the afternoon or evening that could trigger flash floods over low-lying areas and landslides over mountainous areas.

