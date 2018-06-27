NCCA award for Whang-od

By Noreen Jazul

Apo Whang-od was finally conferred the 2018 Dangal ng Haraya Award for Intangible Cultural Heritage by the National Commission of Culture and Arts (NCCA) Monday night at the Kalinga Capitol Plaza, Tabuk City, Kalinga.



The 2018 Dangal ng Haraya Award is given to “individuals and institutions/organizations that have rendered significant and lasting contributions, support, patronage to preservation, development and promotion of Philippine culture and arts.”

Senator Loren Legarda, who is also a Dangal ng Haraya awardee, congratulated the revered tattoo artist for the milestone and commended the last known mambabatok for keeping the age-old Kalinga tattoo practice alive.

“I would like to express my sincerest congratulations to Apo Whang-od for being conferred with the Dangal ng Haraya Award,” said the woman senator.

