NU, PAF belles beat 7th Dickies Cup rivals

Reigning titlist National University and Air Force downed their respective rivals in contrasting fashion to stay unbeaten in the PCABL 7th Dickies Women’s Basketball Tournament held over the weekend at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.



With Ria Nabalan and Kaye Pingol at the forefront, the NU Lady Bulldogs overwhelmed the Adamson Lady Falcons, 98-78, while the PAF belles outlasted the Philippine Under-18 team, 83-80, for their second straight wins in as many games.

Nabalan led all scorers with 18 points aside from posting seven boards and two assists. Pingol added 17 to a team seeking to extend its record title run to five years in the UAAP.

Many-time PH team member Cindy Resultay put on another solid all-around game for PAF with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Backing her up were Ana Buendia and Analyn Almazan 18 and 15 points, respectively.

In the other game, Ateneo snapped a two-game losing run in the event also backed by EuroMed, Multimotors Auto Parts, CW Home Depot, Choi Garden Restaurant and Blackwater edging University of the East, 57-52.

Jhazmin Joson and Jollina Go finished with 12 and 11 points for Ateneo which is out to end NU’s amazing streak in the premier league.

The Lady Bulldogs completed their four-peat undefeated.

