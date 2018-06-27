Restos urged to hire guards

By Kate Javier

Caloocan police yesterday encouraged restaurant owners to hire security guards following a series of robbery-holdup incidents in the city.



Supt. Ferdinand Del Rosario, city police deputy for administration, said it is not required but he advised not jut restaurant owners but also other establishments to have security guards.

“They should have security guards. It’s a deterrent factor so the criminal would not attempt,” Del Rosario explained.

According to him, they will also increase police visibility by adding more detective beat patrollers or police officers wearing civilian clothes.

On Monday, six masked men wearing helmets robbed Hideout Tea and Coffee House on Lapu-Lapu Street in Barangay 76 around 8:52 p.m.

A closed-circuit television footage showed that customers were eating at the restaurant when the gunmen onboard two motorcycles arrived and declared holdup.

Some customers ran away while the suspects took away five cellphones and other belongings worth R192,500 from seven victims.

