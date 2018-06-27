Siklab to honor young achievers

The first Phoenix Siklab Youth Sports awards will honor 50 sports achievers in a simple rites tonight at the Century Park Hotel in Manila.



Leading the awardees in the event which will start at 5 p.m. are are 24 youth athletes, aged 17-years-old below, who made waves in local and international tournaments.

They will be conferred the POC Young Heroes Awards trophies.

Heading the list are Kim Remolino for triathlon, Rex Luis Krog (cycling), Chezka Centeno (billiards), Samantha Kyle Catantan (fencing), Nicole Tagle (archery), Maria Takahashi (judo), Alex Eala (tennis), Veruel Verdadero (athletics) and boxers Chriztian Pitt Laurente, Kenneth Dela Pena and John Vincent Pangga.

Also included in the premier honor roll are Mary Angeline Alcantara (taekwondo), Rafael Barreto (swimming), Angelo Kenzo Umali (bowling), Caloy Yulo (gymnastics), Kaitlin De Guzman (gymnastics), Bea Hernandez (bowling), Sarah Barredo (badminton), Allaney Jia Doroy (chess), Ghen-Yan Cruz (muay), Johnzenth Gajo (wushu), AJ Lim (tennis), John Paolo Rivero (weightlifting) and Bhay Newberry (swimming).

