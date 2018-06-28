32 benefit from CARP

By Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz

Thirty-two agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Cebu province have been installed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), ensuring that farmers with certificate of land ownership award (CLOA) have taken physical possession of their awarded land.



The ARBs were installed in landholdings formerly owned by the Paz Luna Corporation, which was covered under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) in 2000 with a total area of 78.95 hectares.

The agricultural lands are located in Brgy. Panugnawan in the municipality of Medellin, and Brgy. Dalingding in the municipality of Daanbantayan.

