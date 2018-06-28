BSP officials, SolGen among highest paid

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ben R. Rosario

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas executives maintained their position as the highest paid appointed government officials under the 2016 Report on Salaries and Allowances released by the Commission on Audit recently.



For the first time in several years, one member of the Executive department, Solicitor General Jose Calida, made it to the Top 10 officials who earned the most in a year.

Calida, who received P10,917,156.49, placed fourth, trailing top earner, BSP Gov. Nestor Espenilla Jr.,

P14,920,912.77; Deputy Gov. Diwa Gunigundo, P13,502,196.88, and Development Bank of the Philippines president Cecilia C. Borromeo, P12,462,714.83.

Senior Supreme Court Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr. was last year’s top earner among officials of the Judiciary, placing No. 6 and receiving P9,589,126.

Ousted Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno earned R6,487,360 to land 24th in the list of 8,645 appointees to various government posts.

Lawyer Hector Villacorta of the Commission on Appointments received the largest total earnings from the Legislative department. He was No. 29 with P5,963,567.40 in allowances and salaries.

Members of the Cabinet placed low in the list, with Secretary Fortunato de la Pena of the Department of Science and Technology landing in the 241st spot with an income of P3,275,831.90.

Related

comments