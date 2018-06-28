Dengue cases down in Caraga

By Mike U. Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – Cases of dreaded mosquito bites continued to decrease in Caraga region, health authorities reported Tuesday.



In a media forum at one of the city’s convention centers here, regional health officials reported that local government units (LGUs) and village communities, particularly parents, play a key role tremendously in the decrease of the number of dengue cases in the region. The intensified anti-dengue campaign, such as the Aksyon Barangay Kalaban sa Dengue (ABKD), the four o’clock habit, encouragement of report to the nearest disease reporting unit of any suspected dengue cases, cleanliness and other measures,contributed to the continuous decrease of dengue cases, health authorities said.

