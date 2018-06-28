LPA spotted

By Ellalyn V. Ruiz

A new low-pressure area has formed west of Pampanga but has a slim chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA was inside the country’s area of responsibility or 190 kilometers west of Clark, Pampanga yesterday morning.

The trough of advanced clouds of the LPA is affecting Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, bringing cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms.

