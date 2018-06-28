Mark Carpio back in good form

By NEIL RAMOS

Imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery.

While others are keen on veering away from remakes, newly minted balladeer Mark Carpio has chosen to plunge right into it headfirst, aiming to give honor to those who came before him.



He confirmed as much when he told us, “This is my way of honoring the legends that paved the way for balladeers like me. I sure did my best to do their songs justice.”

Of course, prior, Carpio made sure to make it known he is first and foremost a songwriter, releasing consecutive originally-penned material including “Hiling” which already has more than 28 million streams, and “Kay Tagal.”

It was only after already making his mark in the ‘biz that he released a cover of the Boyfriends’ “Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal,” which ultimately became a radio hit.

He followed it up with a couple of other remakes including Ric Segreto’s “Don’t Know What To Do (Don’t Know What To Say)” and Rey Valera’s “Naalala Ka.”

Like his take on “Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal,” both singles have been well-received, racking up huge streaming numbers.

While he could have continued with the tack, Carpio is not one to rest on past successes, recently releasing a brand new self-composed single titled “Ako Na Lang Sana.”

Asked why he decided to revert to doing original songs, he said, “Since I started my solo career, it’s always been my dream to be one of the greats and I could only be one if I prove myself musically adroit in all aspects.”

The new track follows the style of previous hits, with sweet piano flourishes accenting the saccharine melody fitting for “a contemporary love song that capture the uncertainties and pains of falling in love with someone who already belongs to somebody else.”

Carpio admitted he always choose songs inspired by personal experiences, or at least something that he has observed firsthand.

He said, “I won’t exactly say that it’s about me, but I’ve seen it enough to know how that situation feels.”

The songwriter mentioned other songs that reflect the sentiment, among them “Sad To Belong” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” or “You Belong With Me.”

“Here’s my chance to add a new song about unrequited love, which admittedly, is a timeless theme,” said Carpio.

“Ako Na Lang Sana” was released on all digital platforms last June 22. It can now be streamed through Spotify, Apple Music, downloaded on iTunes and all other digital music platforms.

Carpio is currently working on songs for his next album.

