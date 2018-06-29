Cardel named as Dyip coach

By Jonas Terrado

The Columbian Dyip formally appointed former PBA player Johnedel Cardel as their new coach following the resignation of Ricky Dandan earlier this week.



Columbian team governor Bobby Rosales confirmed Cardel’s hiring after gaining the nod of approval from team manager Joe Lipa in the days following Dandan’s resignation.

Cardel will make his first official head coaching stint with the Dyip after a short spell as interim mentor of the GlobalPort Batang Pier in 2016.

The ex-La Salle standout had been part of Dandan’s coaching staff prior to the change.

He will be tasked to steer Columbian to playoff contention after falling short in its recent campaign in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Columbian went 4-7 after dropping five of its final six matches.

Since retiring from the pro league, Cardel has been coaching various schools but got the break when he was tapped by Erick Arejola – team manager then of the Philippine Patriots – as one of the assistant coaches in the ASEAN Basketball League in 2013.

