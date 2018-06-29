Filinvest City to host Endurance Weekend

Filinvest City, the premiere lifestyle destination in the Metro South, once again plays host to the Endurance Weekend on July 7 to 8 at the Pacific Rim, Filinvest City.



Now on its sixth year, participants can look forward to a bigger and more exciting set of bike courses.

Bikers can opt to go solo or with a team and choose from a category of 24-Hour Solo (Elite), 24-Hour Team, 12-Hour Solo (Age Category), 12-Hour Team, 6-Hour Solo (Elite), and 6-Hour Solo (Age Category).

“We are very excited to host our sixth Endurance Weekend following the success of the previous editions,” says Filinvest Alabang Inc.’s vice president for townships Don Ubaldo. “This sporting event is another opportunity for us to tap into the biking community and showcase Filinvest City as a garden city that promotes a healthy and active lifestyle.”

To register, aspiring participants may log onto https://reg.goorahna.com/#/event/endurance-weekend-2018. For more information, visit Filinvest City’s official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FilinvestCityOFFICIAL/

