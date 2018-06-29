James Yap welcomes baby girl

By Kristel Satumbaga

Basketball star James Yap is willing to go “soft” outside the court.



The 36-year-old PBA standout recently embraced a new chapter in his family life after he and partner, Michela Cazzola, welcomed their second child – a girl – on Wednesday.

“Talo ako dito,” Yap said in jest, referring to his newborn daughter they named Francesca Michelle.

“Sabi nila kapag girl daw ang anak, isang yakap lang sa’yo, bibigay ka na,” he added.

Though the couple has a son named Michael James, who turns two in August, Yap expects himself to be more hands-on to his daughter.

“Maraming nagsasabi sa akin na iba talaga kapag babae ang anak. Pero siyempre tutok kami ni Mic (Cazzola) pareho sa kanila,” Yap said.

Yap also expects more adjustment from balancing his schedule playing for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, who are currently at the helm of the PBA Commissioners’ Cup conference.

He has asked for a two- to three-day break before reporting for practice.

“Depende kung gaano kapuyat, pero ayoko ring mawala sa kondisyon. Kailangang mag-ingat din sa puyat para hindi ma-injure,” said Yap.

For Yap, it is all about adjustments.

“Adjust lang sa time at ingat sa sarili. Nagpapasalamat lang ako na sobrang blessed kami,” Yap said.

