LPA to enhance monsoon

By Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The low-pressure area prevailing east of the country could enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat” within the next two to three days.



According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, the LPA was estimated at 1,095 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan yesterday morning and still has no direct effect yet over any part of the country.

The weather disturbance is seen to move west-northwest and will enhance the southwest monsoon within the next two to three days that may affect the tip of Northern Luzon.

It has a slim chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours but PAGASA will continue to monitor the progress of the weather disturbance.

As it is forecast to move west-northwest, the LPA is not likely to hit land.

