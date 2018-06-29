Man set to be married killed in Ilocos crash

By Liezle Basa Iñigo

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – Two persons, including a man who was set to be married, were killed while six others were injured when the van they were riding in crashed into the welcome arch on the national highway in Barangay 30, Cadaratan, this municipality, last Wednesday.



The Ilocos Norte Provincial Police Office identified victims as Christian Philip Agravante, 32, single, mechanic, and Tristan Lorenzo, 35, a “balikbayan” (returning Filipino) from Hawaii and Barangay Subec, Pagudpud, this province.

Both were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead.

Injured, on the other hand, were Aristotle Rivera, 21, single; Jhumer Cristobal, 24, single, construction worker;

Whilly Porillo, 18, single; Aervelle Clyde Pascua, 23, single; and Aerolle Khave Pascua, 22, single, all residents of Barangay 1, Pagudpud, and Ryan Martinez, van driver, 31, of Barangay Ligaya, Pagudpud.

The injured were taken to the Gov. Roque B Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag City.

Investigation showed that the van was headed south when Martinez lost control of the steering wheel and crashed.

Lorenzo was set to be married the next day, June 28, when he was killed.

