Pinoy batters edge Indons, near sweep

By Jonas Terrado

Jerome Yenson hit a three-run double in the sixth inning as the Philippines erased an early deficit to beat Indonesia, 5-2, Wednesday and move a win shy of sweeping the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) East Asia Cup in Hong Kong.

Yenson, who led Adamson to the UAAP championship last March, drove home Adrian Bernardo, Jonash Ponce and Harper Sy on a one-out hit to right-center before scoring on an error to complete a four-run that put the Filipino batters in front for good.

Veteran lefty Jonjon Robles struck out nine batters after pitching the final six innings to complete the victory that kept the Philippines unbeaten after three matches, needing to beat Hong Kong on the tournament’s final day to clinch the crown.

The two teams were playing at presstime.

Hong Kong is ranked third with a 2-1 record, trailing Thailand which ended its campaign with a 3-1 slate.

The Philippines opened its campaign with a 10-6 comeback win over Thailand Monday before pummeling Singapore, 12-1, the following day.

