US fugitive arrested

By Jun Ramirez

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted a convicted American thief who attempted to flee US authorities by transiting from the Philippines last June 11.



In a report to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, BI Deputy Commissioner and Port Operations Division Chief Marc Red Mariñas identified the fugitive as 39-year-old Kenneth Collins Dunn.

Dunn is wanted in Oregon for violating his parole, which he obtained after being convicted of burglary. The US Embassy sought assistance in intercepting Dunn, who attempted to escape despite being issued an order by US authorities to proceed directly to the United States.

The US Embassy reportedly requested to be notified of any attempt of Dunn to travel outside the Philippines.

According to Mariñas, Dunn arrived three days prior from Bangkok, but was scheduled to fly immediately to the US.

However, he was a no-show at the NAIA 2 terminal for his scheduled flight to Los Angeles on the same day he was intercepted.

He was intercepted at the NAIA 3 terminal when he was about to leave aboard an Air Nippon Airways (ANA) flight to Narita, Japan.

It was learned that Dunn used his Belizean passport under the name of Kelsey Brian Dunn when he attempted to leave but the immigration officer found that he is the subject of the report of the US Embassy.

