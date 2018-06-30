2 farmers gunned down

By Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Unidentified gunmen riding on a motorbike and shot dead two farmers and hurt two others, including a public school teacher, while victims were on their way home to Barangay Kabulacan in Matalam, Cotabato, around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, police reports said.Chief Insp. Sunny Leoncito, chief of the Matalam Police, identified the slain victims as Isidro Mata Cantil, 56, and Ruben Alcalde Ramujal, 52, both farmers and residents of Barangay Kabulacan, Matalam.



Injured were Prudencio Mata Cantil, 42, of Purok 4-B, Barangay Kabulacan; and Ruben Santillano Agbunag, 39, teacher and a resident of Purok 4-B, Barangay Kibia, Matalam. Leoncito, citing initial data, said the victims were on board a tricycle driven by Isidro Cantil, and were headed toward Barangay Kabulacan, when waylaid by three motorbike-riding gunmen, along Purok Tagumpay-1, Barangay Marbel, Matalam.

