Comelec expects 1.5-M new voters

By Leslie Ann G. Aquino

The Commission on Elections expects more than one million new voters in the May 2019 midterm polls.

“We expect around 1.5 million to two million who will register,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said. “Maybe it won’t be as many because we just had our registration last November,” he added.



The poll body reminded that voter registration for the elections on May 13 will resume on July 2 except in Marawi City.

“It is the mandate of the Commission to conduct regular voter registration in order to enfranchise and list those qualified voters nationwide, with the exception of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur in light of the current situation in the area,” said Jimenez.

Applications shall be personally filed at the Offices of the Election Officer of the city, district, or municipality where the applicant resides from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays.

Aside from applications for new registration, transfer or transfer with reactivation, reactivation, change or correction of entry, and inclusion or reinstatement of records in the list of voters shall also be accepted.

The Comelec will also conduct satellite registrations which in field officials go to barangays, public plazas, schools, and other public places to register voters. Preference shall be given to members of the vulnerable sector such as indigenous peoples, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

The voter registration will end Sept. 29.

