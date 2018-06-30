Holdup suspect killed

By Jean Fernando

A holdup suspect listed in drug watchlist was killed in an encounter with Pateros police Thursday night.

Police said the suspect identified as Marlon Bautista, 30, of Martinez Bukid, Barangay Martirez, Pateros, died on the spot due to gunshot wounds in the body.



Southern Police District (SPD) spokesperson Supt. Jenny Tecson said the incident happened at about 9:34 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Ana, Pateros.

Tecson said members of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Pateros Police conducted a buy-bust operation against Bautista, reportedly a known drug peddler in Pateros and Makati.

She said one of the operatives, PO1 Ben Gerald Javelosa, acted as a poseur-buyer and was able to purchase shabu from the suspect.

Sensing he was transacting with a policeman, the suspect drew his firearm and tried to shoot Javelosa, according to Tecson.

She said SDEU members who were scattered around the area traded shots at the suspect, killing him.

Police recovered from the suspect a .38-caliber revolver with two live bullets in its chamber, one brown coin purse containing three heat-sealed sachets of shabu, another heat-sealed plastic sachet shabu that was bought by the operatives from the suspect and the P1,000 bill buy-bust money.

