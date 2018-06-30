President: Odicta drug group making a comeback

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has warned of the “resurgence” of the illegal drug operations perpetrated by the Odicta Group in the Visayas.



In his visit to Panglao, Bohol last Thursday, the President assured that the government would hunt down the remnants of the drug syndicate responsible for the proliferation of drugs in the region.

“Well, Visayas seems to be a little bit malikot, lalo na ‘yung, there’s a resurgence dito sa, I heard ‘yung mga Odicta are at it again so I’m warning them,” Duterte said during the national assembly of vice mayors. “‘Yung namang dito sa Eastern side, well natapos na. Ewan ko kung sinong gustong pumalit,” he added.

Duterte affirmed his resolve to continue his war on drugs, saying drug lords and their protectors in government would be destroyed.

He also reminded mayors to step up their fight against crime and drugs, threatening that they will lose their police power and face dismissal if they do not do their job.

To the vice mayors gathered at the national convention, Duterte urged them to be a partner in helping the government attain peace and program in the country.

“I want you to know that I’m putting everybody on the deck to make this country peaceful,” he said. “Do not go into drugs kay maski mayor kayo, papatayin ko talaga kayo. Prangka-prangka,” he added.

Before he ended his speech, Duterte jokingly advised the vice mayors to kidnap or kill the mayors if they want to take their place.

“The earlier you do away with your mayor, the earlier you become the mayor also,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “Ipa-kidnap mo lang. Tapos para walang leak, ikaw na mismo. ‘Mayor, patayin kita, walang nagbayad sa akin,'” he added.

