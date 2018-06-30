Sharon, sinariwa ang bilin ng ama

By Robert R. Requintina

EIGHTEEN years ago na nang namayapa ang ama ni Sharon Cuneta na si Pasay City Mayor Pablo Cuneta. Pero sinabi ni Shawie na na-mi miss niya ang ama lalo na kapag down siya.



Ito ay ipinahayag ni Sharon sa kanyang Facebook matapos aksidente niyang makita ang diamond ring ng kanyang ama at ang mamahaling Rolex watch na iniregalo niya rito noon.

Sinariwa niya ang nakaka-aliw na kuwento tungkol sa Rolex watch na ang ending ay binilhan din niya ang kanyang ina na si Elaine Cuneta ng parehong mamahaling relo.

“Last night, I was very sad. So I busied myself by cleaning out my safe and fixing all that was inside. Then I found this ring, with a letter ‘P’ cut out from one diamond, which I gave to my Daddy as a gift for either his birthday or Father’s Day (Remember, his name was- IS! – Pablo?).

“I then also found this Rolex watch that I gave him one Father’s Day. I remember my Dad and I agreeing to keep it a secret. So when Mom noticed the watch and asked from whom it was, Daddy said it was from our dear family friend Mr. Nano Nocom.

“But Mom found out agad na it was from me pala – kasi naman sa City Hall where Dad was working (he was Mayor of Pasay then), pinapagmalaki niya na ‘Galing sa anak kong si Sharon ito!’ to anyone who cared to listen!

“Nagselos si Elaine. Napabili ako bigla ng isa pang Rolex for her. Hahahaha! I am now wearing them both…and feel like my Dad is near. I miss you, my Daddy.

“I wish you were here to hug me and give me a good ‘talking to’ to remind me to fight for myself and to follow my heart, and not always think of other people before ‘me.’ I love you with all my heart, my Daddy. I really miss you,” ayon sa post ni Sharon.

Si Mayor Cuneta ay sinasabing pinakamatagal na serving mayor sa Pilipinas sa loob ng 41 years at nag-serve sa pitong presidente ng ating bansa mula 1951 hanggang 1998 (non-consecutive). Namayapa na rin si Elaine noong 2014.

