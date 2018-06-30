Suspect in killing of Fr. Nilo released

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has disclosed that the primary suspect in the killing of Nueva Ecija priest Father Richmond Nilo has already been released.



PNP spokesperson Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr., said Adell Roll Milan, the alleged gunman tagged in the killing of Father Nilo, was released at the detention facility of the Cabanatuan Provincial Jail around 11 a.m Friday.

In a court order signed by Hon. Angelo Perez, presiding judge of Cabanatuan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 27, it said that it has granted the “urgent motion to withdraw information” filed by provincial prosecutor officer-in-charge Eddie Gutierrez. This means that the murder charge filed by the prosecuting team against Milan is considered withdrawn.

Durana said the release of Milan was a “positive development” in the progress of Father Nilo’s case.

“Based on the appreciation of the prosecutor, he has to release the suspect, Adell Milan, at base na rin sa coordination ng ating mga investigators, this is probably one of the results of a positive development that we have achieved in running after other suspects who are involved in the killing of Father Nilo,” said Durana.

Milan’s lawyer Larry Gadon said his client was wrongly accused by cops as the one who shot and killed Father Nilo minutes before officiating a mass last June 10.

Gadon said the court has found merit in their counter-affidavit that Milan was not in the crime scene when the shooting happened.

Asked whether the PNP lacked in presenting credible evidence to convict Milan, Durana maintained that the murder charge was filed based on the testimony of the altar server who pointed to Milan as the gunman.

“We need to emphasize that Milan was charged of murder based on the testimony of the chruch server na still under the custody of the church so wala po tayong hawak na… We never encouraged if he speculated that way dahil ito ay hawak ng pari. In three separate occassions, itinuro niya si Milan bilang gunman,” Durana said.

Milan was arrested on June 14 after police reported that the altar server who witnessed the killing of Father Niloidentified him as the gunman through the police rogue gallery.

However, Gadon earlier presented the family and friends of Milan in Quezon City where they said the suspect was in a drinking spree on the day of the crime, making it impossible for him to kill the priest.

Milan however has signed a waiver yesterday stating that he will not file charges against the cops who arrested him in connection with Father Nilo’s killing.

In the same waiver, Milan bared that a certain Omar Mallari was arrested by authorities.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde is expected to give details on the developments of the case on Monday next week.

Prior to this development, the PNP said they are still running after five to six suspects tagged in Father Nilo’s death.

Related

comments