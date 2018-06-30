Woman yields P3-M shabu

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    By Jean Fernando

    A lady drug courier yielded about P3 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation conducted by anti-narcotics operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) at the parking lot of a mall in Parañaque City, Thursday afternoon.

    Agents of NCRPO’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) conducted an entrapment operation against the suspect, Jeah Gicoso, at about 5 p.m. in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

    A policeman on board a Honda Civic acted as poseur buyer and was able to buy one half a kilo of shabu from the suspect.

    According to NCRPO director Chief Supt. Guilermo Eleazar, the suspect was placed under surveillance after receiving information that she was being used as a drug courier by syndicates operating in Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

    During investigation, the suspect claimed that she was only forced to become a drug courier of a syndicate to earn money. She said she is being paid P10,000 for every transaction.

