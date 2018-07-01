2 drug suspects shot dead

- Home
IMUS, Cavite – Two suspected drug pushers were killed by police when they resisted arrest in separate drug buy-bust operations over the weekend in Kawit and Cavite City.
A total 16 other drug suspects were also arrested by police in anti-drug operations in the last two days, starting on Friday.
Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) reports identified the fatalities as Alex Tolentino Toquero, a bus dispatcher and a resident of Barangay Marulas, Kawit; and Jonel Avenir Sueno, jobless, of Barangay 48-A, Cavite City.
Toquero and Sueno died on the spot when they traded shots with anti-drugs operatives after a deal with police buyers in Kawit and Cavite City, respectively, on late Friday night and pre-dawn Saturday. (Anthony Giron)