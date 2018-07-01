Celebrating independence

Filipinos experienced a truly Kapuso celebration of the 120th Philippine Independence Day this year with GMA bringing some of today’s biggest artists to various key cities across the country.

No less than Alden Richards led the activities in Cebu.

Alden graced the flag raising ceremony of the City Government of Lapu-Lapu at the Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City. He then treated the Cebuanos to a Kapuso Fans Day at South Town Center in Talisay.

Meanwhile, “Inday Will Always Love You” lead stars Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio bannered the Kapuso Meet and Greet at Iligan City after joining the flag ceremony of Iligan at Rizal Park, Iligan City.

In Luzon, Kapuso stars Andre Paras and Joyce Pring headed north to attend the flag raising ceremony of the City Government of Dagupan at the CSI Stadia before headlining the Kapuso Mall Show at CSI The City Mall Dagupan in Pangasinan. They were joined by One UP’s Arjan, Yasser, Ralf, Prince, and Joemarie.

In Bicol, Benjamin Alves led the flag raising ceremony at the Pili Municipal Grounds in Camarines Sur. Afterwards, the GMA Network Excellence Award (GNEA) Ambassador bannered the Kapuso Mall Show at SM City Naga.

Meanwhile, Kapuso singer Maricris Garcia joined the flag ceremony of the City of Bago at the 1898 Historical Marker in Bago City, Negros Occidental.

A day before, Maricris joined Rafel Rosell, Addy Raj, Max Collins for a Kapuso Fiesta at the Silay Public Plaza in line with the celebration of the Kansilay Festival.

Kapuso star Migo Adecer also flew to Davao to attend the flag raising ceremony of the City Government Davao at Davao City Hall. A day before Independence Day, Migo bannered a Kapuso Meet and Greet at the Abreeza Mall.

In Agusan del Sur, Rochelle Pangilinan, Jason Abalos, and Rodjun Cruz headlined the Kapuso Night at the Naligayan Cultural Center in Patin-ay as part of the Naligayan Festival celebration.

