Gibbons hits 2 birds with one stone

By Nick Giongco

American boxing man Sean Gibbons made a whirlwind 48-hour visit to the country and accomplished two things.



First was to personally discuss with world super-flyweight titlist Jerwin Ancajas the team’s fight in the San Francisco Bay Area.

After spending the night in Manila, Gibbons flew to General Santos City for another discussion with Manny Pacquiao, whose headlining show in Malaysia on July 15, Gibbons has a hand in staging.

Gibbons told Ancajas and trainer-manager Joven Jimenez of Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum’s burning desire to hold his sixth defense of the IBF 115-lb belt in Daly City.

From Manila, Gibbons went to Kuala Lumpur for a meeting yesterday.

Today, Gibbons heads back to the US to fulfill more commitments before returning to KL on July 7 from his Las Vegas home.

