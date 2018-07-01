Korean leads by 3 shots

KILDEER, United States (AFP) – South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon used a hot putter and a lucky bounce on No. 7 to seize a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship on Saturday.



The two-time major champion, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday, started the day tied with Brooke Henderson for top spot but gained five strokes on the final five holes to grab the sole lead over the Canadian at 11-under 205.

‘‘I don’t want it to slip away my opportunity,’’ Ryu said. ‘‘I want to finish strong, but as I said, it is just better not to expect anything. All I can do is just focus on what I have and just have fun with it.’’

Canada’s Henderson is sec­ond after shooting a two-under 70 while Park Sung-hyung, who shared the 36 hole lead with Ryu and Henderson, is third af­ter posting a 71 at Kemper Lakes Golf Club course.

American Angel Yin shot a four-under 68 to take fourth and Eng­land’s Bronte Law rounds out the top five after firing a 69.

It is truly and international lea­derboard as the top five players represent four countries, Canada, USA, South Korea and England.

Players have had to battle high temperatures this week and on Sunday they will start earlier than normal as weather forecasters are predicting thunderstorms in the af­ternoon. Groups of three will tee off beginning at 7:30 am (12:30 GMT).

Ryu got a welcome break at the par five seventh hole when her shot landed in a woman’s lunch sack. That prevented her shot from going in the water and she ended up with a par on the hole.

‘‘One of my luckiest moments out there. Definitely God helped me out there,’’ she said.

