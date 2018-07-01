Lim prepping for Asiad, SEAG

Tennis star Albert “AJ” Lim, Jr., is leaving for the United States on Wednesday looking to get his confidence and rhythm back in time as he intends to do well in the Asian Games in Indonesia next month and the SEA Games next year.



Lim failed to see action in the country’s Davis Cup duel with Thailand last April due to a right shoulder injury he suffered in leading University of the East to its second straight UAAP championship in March.

Apart from anchoring UE to the team championship, Lim also won the coveted MVP plum for the second straight year after also going undefeated.

With no injury concern, Lim, 18, is ready to go to the max in his training under Fil-Am coaches – many-time SEA Games champion Cecil Mamiit and Orlando Silvosa – as he’s also girding up for several Futures tournaments, and hopefully earn precious points for the Tokyo Games two years from now.

Though he has recovered his fitness, Lim hopes to be fully armed – including improving his timing and quickness – in the coming Asian Games knowing pretty well his rivals are no ordinary competitors.

“They’re all much experienced players than us so we have to prepare hard,” said Lim who was recently honored as one of the country’s young achievers during the Siklab Awards – thanks to the support of Philta president Atty. Antonio Cablitas, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Airlines through its president and COO Jaime Bautista.

He also played a key role in the country’s 4-1 demolition of Indonesia last February.

Prior to his injury that sidelined him for almost three months, Lim also took part in two tournaments in China.

Lim, who made history two years ago when he became the youngest winner of the prestigious PCA Open at 16, also intends to compete in more challenging tournaments abroad to be ready for the SEA Games which the country is hosting in December 2019.

