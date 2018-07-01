NoKor aiming to hide ongoing nuke production

WASHINGTON (AFP) – North Korea intends to maintain some of its nuclear stockpile and production facilities while potentially concealing them from the United States, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials.



The assessment comes on the heels of a landmark meeting be­tween the North’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, who has since the June 12 summit in Singapore buoyantly declared ”there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

Evidence collected since the pair’s historic meeting points to secret production facilities and the development of methods to conceal weapons creation – implying Pyong­yang is aiming to hide plans to con­tinue its nuclear program from the US, having made contrary, if ambig­uous, commitments to Washington.

Over the weekend, NBC News first reported that Pyongyang has in fact recently been increasing fuel production for nuclear weapons at several hidden sites.

