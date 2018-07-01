Paez marks big day with Del Monte win

MANOLO Fortich, Bukidnon – American Nicolas Paez gifted himself a big birthday present yesterday – a maiden victory no less on the Philippine Golf Tour as he captured the ICTSI Del Monte Championship by two on a closing three-under 69 here.



He outslugged Kim Joo Hyung and Tony Lascuña in a pressure-packed frontside duel then fended off a slew of rivals, including Lee Song and James Ryan Lam, at the finish to rule the P3 million championship at the Del Monte Golf Club.

Paez overcame erstwhile joint leaders Kim and Lascuna’s one-stroke edge with two birdies against a bogey at the front, including a lead-grabbing tap-in birdie on the ninth then hit three more birdies against another bogey at the back to thwart at least three other bidders for top honors in the P3 million event sponsored by ICTSI with a 10-under 278 total.

