PNP ready to take police control from neglectful local chief executives

The Philippine National Police is willing to assume full operational control of the police from local chief executives who fail to enforce peace and order in their areas.



PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said top local chief executives like governors and mayors are responsible for enforcing peace and order in their communities.

Should they fail to do so, Albayalde said the PNP is ready to assume full operational control of the local police.

“Kapag ikaw ay local chief executive, ikaw ang may responsibilidad sa peace and order that’s why you have the operational control over the police personnel in your area, municipality or city, kaya po nasa batas ‘yan,” Albayalde said.

President Duterte has warned that he will remove the power over the police of local chief executives neglectful of their duties.

The Commander-in-Chief has ordered Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Undersecretary Eduardo Ano to audit mayors and governors who continue to record high crime rate in their areas.

“Sabi ko kay Gen. Año, ‘i-audit mo nga ‘yan sila, sir’ and sabi ko, ‘yung mga mayors na hindi makapag-control ng crime and every now and then may buy-bust dito, buy-bust doon kung saan-saan na lang. It numbers like 20 buy-bust operations a day, eh tatanggalin mo ‘yang pulis niya. Ilagay ko ‘yung pulis ko, ikaw na ‘yung mayor,” Duterte said.

Albayalde said the President must have meant that the PNP will take control of the police powers of the neglectful local chief executives. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

