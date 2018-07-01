Thousands march vs US immigration policy

Thousands of demonstrators marched in cities across the United States on Saturday against President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policy and to demand the immediate reunification of families separated at the border with Mexico.



Directly across from the White House, demonstrators filled Lafay­ette Square park in an atmosphere of both indignation and sadness, be­fore marching toward the Capitol.

Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Portland also saw crowds of protesters turn out, with celebrities, including Alicia Keys and Lin-Manuel Miranda, present in Washington and John Legend in Los Angeles.

“We don’t believe in borders, we don’t believe in walls,” Sebastian Medina-Tayac, of the Piscataway Indian Nation, declared in English and Spanish at the start of the rally dubbed “Families Belong Together.”

Loudspeakers broadcast the cries of a child split from relatives, as a Brazilian mother told of being separated from her own son.

“I missed nine months of his life and it should never have hap­pened,” said the woman, who only gave her name as Jocelyn. Her case dates from before the prac­tice of separating families intensi­fied in May.

“Shame! Shame!” the crowd responded in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).

The President could not hear the protesters’ shouts, as he spent the day in Bedminster, New Jersey at the Trump National Golf Club.

There, too, protesters gathered on his motorcade route, many of them with signs about immigra­tion policy.

“Asylum seekers are not crimi­nals,” said one.

Trump took to Twitter to de­fend his stance on immigration.

“When people come into our Country illegally, we must IM­MEDIATELY escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering,” he wrote. (AFP)

