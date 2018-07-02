2 drug suspects killed in shootout

Two more suspected drug push­ers were killed after they allegedly engaged police in a shootout during a sting in Caloocan City Saturday night.



Chief Supt. Gregorio Lim, North­ern Police District director, identified the slain suspects as certain Alvin Maglaya and Jesus Funelas.

Members of the city’s drug en­forcement unit and special opera­tion unit led by Senior Inspectors Cecilio Tomas and Jervies Soriano launched a buy-bust operation against Maglaya and Funelas after receiving reports about their alleged involvement in illegal drug trade.

However, both men drew their guns and fired shots after sensing that they were transacting with an undercover cop in Barangay 160 around 9:45 p.m.

PO1 Rodolfo Caliboso Jr. and Jowelle del Rosario then retaliated, killing both suspects on site.

Police said they recovered from the suspects two .38-caliber revolv­ers and five heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu. (Kate Javier)

