A haven for indie filmmakers

“Build it and he will come.”



This was a line used in the 1989 film “Field of dreams.” It inspired the character played by Kevin Costner to build a baseball diamond in the middle of nowhere, inadvertently summoning several deceased legends to come and play.

Carl E. Balita did something similar recently, building a 250- capacity theater fully equipped with state-of-the-art Lumens projector unit, and 5.1 Surround Sound Stereo System right smack in the heart of the city’s university belt.

No, he wasn’t asked to do so by a disembodied voice.

Also, he didn’t embark on the project just so he could bring back to life local cinema greats like, say, the dear departed Paraluman.

He did it on his own accord, aiming to establish a “home” for today’s independent filmmakers.

Indeed, Balita may be known more as educator, but he has a soft spot for films and filmmakers in general.

Note he wrote and produced several films in the past, namely “Nars” and “Ang Maestra.”

According to Balita, establishing the CBRC Dream Theater is a “must” given the state of the industry.

He shared, “As a small industry player myself, I know how frustrating it is for someone who has invested his or her life savings getting a film done only to find it being shelved or worse, thrashed.

“Ang daming gustong gumawa ng pelikula pero kadalasan wala silang outlet para dito.

“And it is getting harder to convince theater owners to screen small, independently produced films.

“With this theater, we can now offer independent filmmakers a home, a haven all their own.”

Balita noted the theater has a cap­tive market, pointing to teachers and students from different campus­es and universi­ties in the area.

“Walking dis­tance lang ang theater namin from their dorms, their condos… instead of whiling their time doing nothing during their break, they now have the option to watch quality films for only R150,” he explained.

Last week, the CRBC Dream The­ater, located at the third floor of the Carmen Building at 881 G Tolentino St., cor España Boulevard, Sampaloc, Manila, screened gay-themed films in support of Pride Month including Al­vin Yapan’s “Ang Sayaw Ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa,” and Joselito Altarejos’ “Kasal,” among others.

Prior, they screened Loy Arcenas’ musical hit “Ang Larawan.”

“We have more titles to come,” said Balita. “Just recently, we acquired a hundred or so titles from Cinema One. We are also approaching other independent film producers to screen at our theater so, there are lots in store for our patrons in the future.”

Balita is in it for the long haul.

He actually envisions a ver­sion of the same theater in each of his namesake review centers across the country, among other areas.

He said, “Balak ko rin gumawa ng mga outdoor theaters in far-flung places na walang mga malls, walang mga theaters at all, like ‘yung tipong kahit sa beach, sa gubat…”

-NEIL RAMOS

