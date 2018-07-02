Barangay chairwoman shot

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A newly elected barangay chair­woman was seriously wounded after being shot by an unidentified gunman inside her house in Binondo, Manila, Saturday night.



Meisic Police Station officers identi­fied the victim as Adora “Dors” Usero, 47, of 667 Camba St., Binondo, Manila. She is the chairwoman of Barangay 270 at Zone 25.

Initial investigation showed that the victim had just arrived home from oath-taking ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center on June 30 at around 8:30 p.m. when the gunman entered the house and fired shots at her.

The suspect immediately fled towards Madrid St. while the victim was rushed to the Metropolitan Hospital.

Police are investigating the case.

Related

comments